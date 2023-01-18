Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Given New C$29.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$29.50 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 228.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$28.50 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of Filo Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$29.38.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a twelve month low of C$1.60 and a twelve month high of C$11.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$8.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 9.80, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11) by C($0.05). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of Filo Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,154,000. In other Filo Mining news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.20, for a total transaction of C$604,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 789,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,096,693. Also, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael acquired 4,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,451.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,154,000.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

