Financial Analysis: Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) versus Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC)

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) and Sanchez Energy (OTCMKTS:SNEC – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Range Resources has a beta of 2.11, meaning that its stock price is 111% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Range Resources and Sanchez Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Range Resources 2 6 7 0 2.33 Sanchez Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Range Resources currently has a consensus price target of $35.38, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Given Range Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Range Resources is more favorable than Sanchez Energy.

This table compares Range Resources and Sanchez Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Range Resources $2.93 billion 2.13 $411.78 million $4.87 5.30 Sanchez Energy $1.06 billion 0.01 $85.21 million N/A N/A

Range Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Sanchez Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.3% of Range Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Range Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Range Resources and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Range Resources 30.87% 60.30% 17.64% Sanchez Energy 2.22% -18.15% 3.09%

Summary

Range Resources beats Sanchez Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies. The company was formerly known as Lomak Petroleum, Inc. and changed its name to Range Resources Corporation in 1998. Range Resources Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Sanchez Energy

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2018, the company had assembled approximately 271,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 34,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

