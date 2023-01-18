Financial Review: Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO) versus Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY)

Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY – Get Rating) and Tempo Automation (NASDAQ:TMPO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rockley Photonics -3,061.94% -589.47% -104.40% Tempo Automation N/A -110.63% -3.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rockley Photonics 0 3 3 0 2.50 Tempo Automation 0 1 1 0 2.50

Valuation & Earnings

Rockley Photonics currently has a consensus target price of $3.83, indicating a potential upside of 1,579.08%. Tempo Automation has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 63.93%. Given Rockley Photonics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockley Photonics is more favorable than Tempo Automation.

This table compares Rockley Photonics and Tempo Automation’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rockley Photonics $8.21 million 3.69 -$168.01 million ($1.48) -0.15 Tempo Automation N/A N/A $5.85 million N/A N/A

Tempo Automation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rockley Photonics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.7% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by institutional investors. 13.6% of Rockley Photonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.2% of Tempo Automation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Rockley Photonics has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tempo Automation has a beta of 0.26, meaning that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Rockley Photonics

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited develops and supplies silicon photonics in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a platform, which comprises photonic integrated circuits in silicon with integrated III-V devices; application-specific electronic integrated circuits; photonic and electronic co-packaging, which are supported by and coupled with biosensing algorithms, artificial intelligence, cloud analytics, firmware/software, system architecture, and hardware design. The company also provides a biosensing platform for consumer wellness, long-term health trend monitoring, patient monitoring, early disease detection, nutrition management, and treatment of certain chronic diseases. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Altrincham, the United Kingdom.

About Tempo Automation

Tempo Automation Holdings, Inc. manufactures electronic products. The company designs and assembles printed circuit boards. It serves automotive, aviation and defense, consumer electronics, design firms, energy, industrial technology, medical device, semiconductor, and space industries. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California.

