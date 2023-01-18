First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.20.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of First Capital

First Capital Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Capital by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 3.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 7.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,914 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

