First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
First Capital Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $27.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.50. First Capital has a fifty-two week low of $22.97 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.20.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 28.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of First Capital
First Capital Company Profile
First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Capital (FCAP)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.