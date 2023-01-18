First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Trading Up 0.4%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.00 and last traded at $24.00. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.90.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%.

