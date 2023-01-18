First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group ( NASDAQ:FSFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.37). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.59% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

See Also

