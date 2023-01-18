First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
First Savings Financial Group Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ FSFG opened at $20.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. First Savings Financial Group has a 52 week low of $19.71 and a 52 week high of $27.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.66.
Insider Activity at First Savings Financial Group
In other news, CEO Larry W. Myers sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,387,870. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 14.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of First Savings Financial Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSFG. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 5.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group in the first quarter worth $472,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in First Savings Financial Group in the second quarter worth $1,152,000. 25.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
First Savings Financial Group Company Profile
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.
