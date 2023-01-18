First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Holdings Reduced by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,212 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 125,794 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in First Solar were worth $16,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FSLR. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 71.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 11.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $177.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.05. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $185.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.23). First Solar had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $629.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. First Solar’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $175.00 to $201.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Solar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

First Solar Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Featured Stories

