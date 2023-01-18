First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 325.2% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.
First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.