First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Short Interest Update

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, a growth of 325.2% from the December 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FEMS opened at $39.66 on Wednesday. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $42.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.1% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.9% in the second quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 6.1% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter.

