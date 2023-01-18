First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,006 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned about 0.40% of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXTG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,993,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the second quarter worth $1,882,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,326,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF during the first quarter worth $1,182,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 37,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares during the last quarter.

NXTG stock opened at $65.50 on Wednesday. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a 52-week low of $53.16 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

