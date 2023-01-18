First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,347 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIBR. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 61.6% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 137.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 65.3% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the first quarter valued at $42,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

CIBR stock opened at $39.04 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.83.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%.

