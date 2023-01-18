Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 9.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.
Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund
Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.