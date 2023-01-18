Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $1.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.41. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $4.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The investment management company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($8.30) million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 12.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.