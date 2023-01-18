Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Five Below from $184.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. BNP Paribas raised Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

Five Below Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. Five Below has a one year low of $109.49 and a one year high of $193.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Five Below news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 3,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total transaction of $718,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,901 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,704,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total transaction of $620,984.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,919,010 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 2,876.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Five Below by 29.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Five Below in the second quarter valued at about $59,000.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

