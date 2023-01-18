Five9 Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,115% compared to the typical volume of 384 call options.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total value of $198,196.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,666,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,570 shares of company stock worth $4,817,114 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIVN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five9 by 1,247.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 1,142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Five9 by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Five9 by 845.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

Five9 Stock Up 1.0 %

Five9 stock opened at $73.24 on Wednesday. Five9 has a 1-year low of $46.61 and a 1-year high of $138.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.53 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.09.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Five9 had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $198.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Five9 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVN. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $110.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $61.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Five9 from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Five9 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Five9 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.00.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

