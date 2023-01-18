Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.11

Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE:FTK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.11 and traded as high as $1.26. Flotek Industries shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 8,414 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Flotek Industries Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $93.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional Trading of Flotek Industries

Flotek Industries ( NYSE:FTK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 163.20% and a negative net margin of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $45.62 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Flotek Industries in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Flotek Industries in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flotek Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.42% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

