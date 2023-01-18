Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get Fluent alerts:

Fluent Stock Performance

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.92 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. As a group, research analysts expect that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Fluent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.