Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th.
Fluent Stock Performance
Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.57 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.32. Fluent has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fluent
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fluent in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.
Fluent Company Profile
Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.
