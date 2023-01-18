FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.01 Per Share

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FMC in a report released on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $2.01 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for FMC’s current full-year earnings is $7.38 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS.

FMC has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on FMC from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $128.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.35. The firm has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.99.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total value of $571,528.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.56, for a total value of $66,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,588.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMC. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in FMC in the second quarter worth $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

