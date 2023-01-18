Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells £116,100 in Stock

Focusrite plc (LON:TUNE – Get Rating) insider Timothy Paul Carrol sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 774 ($9.44), for a total transaction of £116,100 ($141,671.75).

Focusrite Stock Performance

Shares of TUNE opened at GBX 790 ($9.64) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.35. The firm has a market cap of £467.77 million and a PE ratio of 1,880.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 785.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 823.26. Focusrite plc has a 12-month low of GBX 630 ($7.69) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,520 ($18.55).

Get Focusrite alerts:

Focusrite Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.15 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.85. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for audio professionals and amateur musicians in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, ADAM Audio, Martin Audio, and Sequential segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesizers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

Read More

