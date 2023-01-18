Fortem Financial Group LLC Has $461,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fortem Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 61.2% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 80.6% during the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

CVX stock opened at $180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $349.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $122.84 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.82 and a 200-day moving average of $164.72.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

