Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
Forward Industries Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Forward Industries
Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forward Industries (FORD)
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
- Thor Industries Hammered Its Numbers. Is it a Buy?
- Tritium Is the Largest DC EV Charger Maker You’ve Never Heard Of
- United Airlines Soars Ahead of Earnings…Time to Deplane?
Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.