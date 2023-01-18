Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $1.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.38. Forward Industries has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The textile maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative return on equity of 19.48% and a negative net margin of 3.25%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Forward Industries stock. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.91% of Forward Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

