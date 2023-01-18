Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 203.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 49,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after acquiring an additional 33,418 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 286,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the period. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.1% during the third quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 38,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 8.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.5% during the third quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the period. 66.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE FNV opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.11. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $109.70 and a 1-year high of $169.32.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 57.18%. The firm had revenue of $304.20 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 32.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on FNV shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.63.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

