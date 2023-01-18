Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) PT Set at €28.50 by UBS Group

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) received a €28.50 ($30.98) target price from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 4.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($41.30) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf set a €42.00 ($45.65) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, November 7th. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 28th. Warburg Research set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €44.00 ($47.83) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

FPE stock opened at €29.70 ($32.28) on Monday. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($40.65) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($48.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is €25.40.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

