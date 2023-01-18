Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Funko in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Funko’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Funko’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNKO. Bank of America cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Funko from $25.50 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Funko from $22.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Funko from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

FNKO opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Funko has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $27.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.81. The company has a market cap of $606.23 million, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Funko had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $365.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.16 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNKO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Funko by 9.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 456.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 57,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after acquiring an additional 47,293 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 18.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,115,000 after purchasing an additional 160,283 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Funko during the first quarter worth $266,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Funko by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 59.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

