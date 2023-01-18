FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aon plc Issued By William Blair (NYSE:AON)

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AON in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $13.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.26. The consensus estimate for AON’s current full-year earnings is $13.16 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AON’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.20 EPS.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James lowered AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $339.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded AON from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.89.

Shares of AON stock opened at $316.94 on Monday. AON has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.34. The firm has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AON by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 134.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.39%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

