FY2022 EPS Estimates for Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS) Lifted by William Blair

Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Arhaus in a research note issued on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst P. Blee now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arhaus’ current full-year earnings is $0.86 per share.

Get Arhaus alerts:

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.10 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 101.46%.

Arhaus Stock Up 4.2 %

ARHS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

Shares of Arhaus stock opened at $13.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.40. Arhaus has a 12-month low of $4.23 and a 12-month high of $13.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arhaus

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Arhaus by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,844,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,006,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Arhaus by 508.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 980,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,917,000 after buying an additional 819,528 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Arhaus by 985.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 622,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after buying an additional 565,276 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,907,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Arhaus by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

About Arhaus

(Get Rating)

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases and modular storage, etc.; and outdoor products include outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arhaus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arhaus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.