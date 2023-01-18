FY2022 EPS Estimates for BorgWarner Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for BorgWarner in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.29. The consensus estimate for BorgWarner’s current full-year earnings is $4.37 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for BorgWarner’s FY2024 earnings at $5.44 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BWA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BorgWarner from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

BWA stock opened at $44.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.43. BorgWarner has a 12 month low of $31.14 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.12.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 6,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $255,100.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,774.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

