FY2022 EPS Estimates for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:DD)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.29. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for DuPont de Nemours’ current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for DuPont de Nemours’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on DD. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.79.

NYSE:DD opened at $74.33 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $84.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after buying an additional 1,774,531 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,341,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after acquiring an additional 635,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

