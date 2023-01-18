FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $1.94 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Eagle Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Eagle Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $65.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.37 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 11.55%.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of EGRX opened at $32.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.71 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.88. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $53.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 293,994 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after purchasing an additional 122,898 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.