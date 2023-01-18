FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Best Buy Co., Inc. Issued By Wedbush (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) – Wedbush lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $6.68 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.55. Wedbush currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Best Buy’s current full-year earnings is $6.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

BBY opened at $84.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.52 and its 200 day moving average is $74.75. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $112.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 376.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Best Buy by 242.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $199,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

