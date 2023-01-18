FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Limited Issued By William Blair (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Infosys from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Investec upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.19.

INFY stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

