FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Infosys Limited Issued By William Blair (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Infosys in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the technology company will earn $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. The consensus estimate for Infosys’ current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Infosys’ FY2025 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.23% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.
Infosys Trading Up 0.8 %
INFY stock opened at $18.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $25.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.60.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infosys
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 0.3% in the second quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 2.5% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 4.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 19,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Infosys by 3.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Infosys Company Profile
Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.
