FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Saratoga Investment Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SAR)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Saratoga Investment in a report released on Thursday, January 12th. B. Riley analyst B. Rowe now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.37 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.90. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $28.50 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Saratoga Investment’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $28.50 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Saratoga Investment to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.63.

NYSE SAR opened at $27.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.23. The company has a market capitalization of $322.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.33. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $20.16 and a 12 month high of $28.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.48%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.45% of the company’s stock.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

