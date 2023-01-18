FY2024 EPS Estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:FBIN)

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.94. The consensus estimate for Fortune Brands Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $5.29 per share.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on FBIN. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $59.82 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortune Brands Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Loop Capital raised Fortune Brands Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortune Brands Innovations currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.
About Fortune Brands Innovations
Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen and bath.
