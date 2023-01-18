FY2025 EPS Estimates for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSEAMERICAN:IE)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.80) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Ivanhoe Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ivanhoe Electric’s FY2026 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 13.30.

IE opened at 13.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.48 and a quick ratio of 9.18. Ivanhoe Electric has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 15.53.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 1.50 million.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland purchased 422,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 72.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

