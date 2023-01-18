FY2025 EPS Estimates for Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Lowered by Analyst

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lightning eMotors in a report issued on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Lightning eMotors’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

ZEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lightning eMotors from $6.50 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Lightning eMotors to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

ZEV opened at $0.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $64.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.78. Lightning eMotors has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $6.16.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.01. Lightning eMotors had a net margin of 189.04% and a negative return on equity of 225.94%. The business had revenue of $11.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $1,430,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,571,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,329,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

