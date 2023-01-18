Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Position Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,164 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $8,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,605,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 16.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,229,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $348,276,000 after buying an additional 165,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,500.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,368,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,044,000 after buying an additional 5,970,380 shares during the last quarter. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.66 and its 200-day moving average is $49.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $53.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.705 dividend. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 115.57%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 1,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $102,501.47. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 34,316 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,697.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on GLPI shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.36.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

