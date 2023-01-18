Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,197 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,393,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $714,666,000 after acquiring an additional 185,898 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Generac by 92.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,692,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,345,000 after acquiring an additional 814,325 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,354,000 after acquiring an additional 211,470 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Generac by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 737,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,304,000 after acquiring an additional 12,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Generac news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,216.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Generac Price Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNRC. Jefferies Financial Group cut Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Generac from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $114.50 on Wednesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $329.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.