Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 128.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.6 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $168.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $115.63 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

