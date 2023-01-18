Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Receives $280.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNGBY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets downgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Getinge AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded Getinge AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNGBY opened at $22.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.22. Getinge AB has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.59.

About Getinge AB (publ)

Getinge AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:GNGBY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $658.92 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 12.01%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

