GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock Position Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $7,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GitLab by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Infini Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $312,222.40. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 869,178 shares in the company, valued at $39,721,434.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 201,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,098,698.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,072,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,719,366.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 68,234 shares worth $3,053,540. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GitLab Price Performance

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of -0.40. GitLab Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.74 and a 52-week high of $80.84.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.05. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 23.06% and a negative net margin of 47.30%. The firm had revenue of $113.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GTLB. Barclays began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.85.

GitLab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

