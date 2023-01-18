Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives GBX 602.50 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 602.50 ($7.35).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 640 ($7.81) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 520 ($6.35) price target on Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 650 ($7.93) target price on Glencore in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 560 ($6.83) target price on Glencore in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday.

Shares of Glencore stock opened at GBX 552.90 ($6.75) on Friday. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.07 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 571.90 ($6.98). The firm has a market cap of £70.86 billion and a PE ratio of 570.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 538.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 496.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

About Glencore

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

