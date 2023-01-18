Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 244.4% from the December 15th total of 900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 27,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GTAC. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the third quarter worth about $505,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 63.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of GTAC stock opened at $10.31 on Wednesday. Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.84 and a 52 week high of $10.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on technology companies that operate in the marketplace, financial technology, and software-as-a-service verticals.

