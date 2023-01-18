Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.92

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.92 and traded as high as $22.09. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF shares last traded at $22.09, with a volume of 559 shares.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF ( NASDAQ:AIQ Get Rating ) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

