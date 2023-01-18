Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.45

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:GNOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.45 and traded as high as $13.62. Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF shares last traded at $13.60, with a volume of 2,390 shares trading hands.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 41.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,178,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,406,000 after purchasing an additional 345,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF by 105.1% during the second quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 20,987 shares during the period.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

Complete Genomics, Inc is a life sciences company that has developed and commercialized a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing platform. Its complete genomics analysis platform (CGA) Platform, combines its human genome sequencing technology with its advanced informatics and data management software and its end-to-end, outsourced service model to provide its customers with data that is ready to be used for genome-based research.

