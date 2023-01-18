Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG) Trading Up 3.2%

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating)’s share price was up 3.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61. Approximately 213 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IRHG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 83,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,628,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 64.14% of Global X Interest Rate Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

