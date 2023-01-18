Graham Patrick Shuttleworth Buys 71,893 Shares of Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Stock

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth bought 71,893 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$31.32 per share, with a total value of C$2,251,386.81. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 714,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,375,013.84.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of TSE ABX opened at C$25.12 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.47. Barrick Gold Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The firm has a market cap of C$44.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.01 billion. Equities analysts predict that Barrick Gold Co. will post 1.0499999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 34.27%.

ABX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$27.44.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.