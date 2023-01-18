Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 633 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $15,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,069,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,868,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter worth about $254,000. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $136.28 on Wednesday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $104.29 and a 52-week high of $138.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a boost from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

