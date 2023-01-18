Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Boosts Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 155,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.11% of Dover worth $18,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Dover by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,388,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,624,322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,890 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dover by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,189,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,318,000 after acquiring an additional 259,902 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dover by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after acquiring an additional 224,091 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dover by 792.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 169,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,579,000 after acquiring an additional 150,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Dover by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 288,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,202,000 after purchasing an additional 133,666 shares in the last quarter. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $114.49 and a 12 month high of $180.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.12.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 13.93%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 25.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Barclays upped their target price on Dover from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dover in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Dover from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Dover from $139.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.36.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $277,974.54. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

