Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys New Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 306,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,621,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Xcel Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,905.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xcel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Xcel Energy to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.09 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.89 and a 52-week high of $77.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.73%.

About Xcel Energy

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.