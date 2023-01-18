Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 1,038,506 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,038,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,750,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Paramount Global as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ PARA opened at $20.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.50 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $15.29 and a 52 week high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Paramount Global ( NASDAQ:PARA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Paramount Global had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 5.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PARA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Paramount Global from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Paramount Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.68.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

