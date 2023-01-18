Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys Shares of 627,989 CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 627,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,681,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of CenterPoint Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNP. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 32.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,775,849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,990 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 68.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,638,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $234,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096,455 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 10.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,279,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,019,687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035,409 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,506,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the second quarter valued at $43,123,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $31.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.03 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86.

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman bought 8,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, for a total transaction of $227,181.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,754.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

