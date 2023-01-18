Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 244,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $17,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 40.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.61. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $107.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.38.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.94%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

